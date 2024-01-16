Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,693 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. 4,022,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.