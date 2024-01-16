Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 4.5% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.