Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.72. 774,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,733,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.