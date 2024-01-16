Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 653,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Wedbush cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 21,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

