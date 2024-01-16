Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.