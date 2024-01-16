Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

HMY stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

