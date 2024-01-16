Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 580,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,586. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 555,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

