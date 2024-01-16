Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Chris Birch Buys 117 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.56).

Chris Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chris Birch acquired 141 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($191.97).

Harworth Group Stock Up 3.7 %

HWG traded up GBX 4.42 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.42 ($1.60). 1,254,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,446. Harworth Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of £406.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.75.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.