HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp makes up 1.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 327.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Down 3.3 %

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. 2,679,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,853. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,970.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 706,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,586. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

