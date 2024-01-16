Head to Head Comparison: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) versus Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Custom Truck One Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 118.96 Custom Truck One Source $1.83 billion 0.83 $38.90 million $0.28 22.29

Custom Truck One Source has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

48.5% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashtead Group and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source 3.58% 7.82% 2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ashtead Group and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Custom Truck One Source 0 1 4 0 2.80

Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.44%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Ashtead Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services. The Equipment Rental Solutions segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The Truck and Equipment Sales segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The Aftermarket Parts and Services segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

