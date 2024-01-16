Head to Head Review: John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) versus American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Free Report) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Menzies and American Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Menzies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Airlines Group $52.91 billion 0.16 $127.00 million $2.21 5.98

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than John Menzies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Menzies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Airlines Group 2 10 6 0 2.22

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for John Menzies and American Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $17.68, indicating a potential upside of 33.81%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than John Menzies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares John Menzies and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Menzies N/A N/A N/A American Airlines Group 3.04% -47.30% 3.77%

Summary

American Airlines Group beats John Menzies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services. The company was founded in 1833 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

