Head to Head Survey: Akumin (AKUMQ) versus Its Peers

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Akumin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,770.82% -373.53% -38.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.12 Akumin Competitors $985.34 million -$109.65 million -123.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akumin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 281 1120 2009 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Akumin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Akumin competitors beat Akumin on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.