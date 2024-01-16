Head to Head Survey: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy $7.94 million 2.76 $4.66 million $1.30 8.00

Analyst Ratings

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy 36.39% 17.22% 16.22%

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

