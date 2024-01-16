Helikon Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima comprises about 0.4% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $386,000.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.5 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $814.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.