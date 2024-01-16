Helikon Investments Ltd Sells 720,032 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,032 shares during the period. Adecoagro comprises approximately 1.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 297,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,943. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

