Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

