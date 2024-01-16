Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,610.21

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00009167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $144.72 million and $7,610.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.94506185 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,396.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

