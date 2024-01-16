Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.80. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.