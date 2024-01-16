Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $76.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.