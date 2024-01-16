HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.