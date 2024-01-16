HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

