HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

