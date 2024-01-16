HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $229,692.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018759 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00283407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,087.08 or 0.99759710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00084847 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $275,269.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

