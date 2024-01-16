Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

1/8/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$6.75 to C$8.50.

12/22/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

12/8/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.64. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1313291 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

