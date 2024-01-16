Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

HUFAF stock remained flat at $12.20 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

