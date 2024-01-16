Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance
HUFAF stock remained flat at $12.20 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.