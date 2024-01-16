Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 2,658,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,006,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.