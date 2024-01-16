IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Mizuho upped their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. 102,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

