Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $138.04 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

