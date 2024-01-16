Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 4.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.13. 1,065,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,468. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

