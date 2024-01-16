Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

ILMN stock opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

