ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 47,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

IMGN stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

