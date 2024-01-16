Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 10.3%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 150,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 222,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Further Reading

