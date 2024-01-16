Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Infosys stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

