Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. 89,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.