InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-126.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.79 million.

InMode Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InMode by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InMode by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

