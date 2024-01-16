Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 19,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,888. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

