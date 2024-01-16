Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$8,375.00.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 107,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,133. The firm has a market cap of C$63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.05. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.