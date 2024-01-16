Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %

NSP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,816. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity Profile



Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

