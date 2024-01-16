Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Integra Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$85.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.12). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

