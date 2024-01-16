Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,643,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,699,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of -116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

