InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.20 million.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $191,206. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

