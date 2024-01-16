International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.25

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.25 and last traded at $165.83, with a volume of 763614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 44,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

