International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.23. International General Insurance shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 16,443 shares traded.

International General Insurance Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.