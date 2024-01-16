Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $362.33. 1,475,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $366.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

