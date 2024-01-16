Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $366.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.