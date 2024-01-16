Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Lowered by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 623,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,089. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 83.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

