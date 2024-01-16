Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,130,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPHD opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $46.29.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
