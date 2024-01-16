Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,130,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.