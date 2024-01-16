Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.6% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 2.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $190,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. 1,086,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

