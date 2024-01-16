Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 52,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,198. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

