Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,606. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.15. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

